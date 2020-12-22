USM pitcher Powell selected 2nd-team All-America

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi senior starting pitcher Walker Powell was named second-team preseason All-America by Collegiate Baseball.
The announcement came Tuesday morning in a release from the publication and a day after Collegiate Baseball had selected the Golden Eagles No. 29 in its preseason “Fabulous 50” rankings
Powell registered a 3-0 record and a 1.24 ERA in four starts during 2020′s shortened season that included 22 strikeouts and only two walks and 22 hits in 29 innings of work.
The right-handed hurler went at least seven innings in all four starts, including a complete-game, eight-inning shutout at McNeese State University. He allowed a pair of earned runs in two of those starts as he tied for the team lead in victories.
For his career, Powell owns a 20-8 career record with a 3.02 earned run average over four seasons. His USM numbers also include 189 strikeouts and just 38 walks over 250 1/3 innings and a 3.02 ERA. Opponents have hit .263 off of Powell as he has appeared in 54 games, 40 of those in a starting role for the Golden Eagles.
Powell earned Conference USA first-team honors in 2019, while also garnering league all-tournament honors that year.
Since his arrival to Hattiesburg for the 2016 season, the Golden Eagles have won two C-USA regular season crowns and three league tournament titles.
The Golden Eagles finished a shortened 2020 season with a 12-4 record and were on pace to enjoy their fifth-straight 40-plus win campaign before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coach Scott Berry, who leads the Golden Eagles for his 12th season in 2021, returns eight position-player starters and 15 pitchers heading into the spring.
The program looks to go back to the NCAA Tournament for its 17th time in school history. USM reached regional play in 2019 with a trip to Baton Rouge, La., where the Golden Eagles made it to the final two teams.
It was the fourth-straight postseason showing for the school which has also won two of the last three C-USA regular season championships and three of the last four league championship tournaments.
