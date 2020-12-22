Temperatures will drop leading up to Christmas Day

PINE BELT (WDAM) - By Tuesday afternoon, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast overnight with lows in the lower to mid-40s.
On Wednesday, there is a 30% chance for isolated showers in the forecast under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 60s.
By Wednesday night, a cold front will be approaching the Pine Belt with showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening. The chance for rain is 80%.
After midnight Christmas Eve, look for showers to be likely with much colder temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 30s, and winds will come out of the northwest at 10 mph to 15 mph with higher gusts. The chance for rain is 80%.
Later in the day on Christmas Eve, look for clearing skies by the afternoon and very windy conditions with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be northwest at 15 mph to 20 mph.
By Christmas morning, look for lows in the upper 20s. During Christmas Day, look for sunny skies and very chilly temperatures with highs in the 40s.
By Saturday morning, expect lows again in the mid to upper 20s. During the day Saturday, highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.
By Sunday morning, expect lows to be in the mid-30s. During the day Sunday, you can expect highs to be in the lower 60s .
Sunday night there is a 30% chance for isolated showers with lows in the lower 40s.
Skies will become mostly sunny by Monday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.