State reports death of two inmates at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is reporting two inmate deaths at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County.
Willie Knight died on December 20, at 5:45 p.m., at a local hospital, according to a report.
The 67-year-old was serving a life sentence for homicide in Jefferson Davis County. He was sentenced on September 25, 1992.
Allen Bullock, 61, was serving a 20-year sentence for child pornography in Adams County, according to the release. He was sentenced on January 16, 2009.
He died on December 21, 2020, also at a local hospital, the report states.
No foul play was suspected in either case. Autopsies will determine the official causes of death.
