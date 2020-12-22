SCRMC begins vaccinating frontline workers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Frontline healthcare workers at South Central Regional Medical Center received their first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
The Moderna vaccine arrived at SCRMC on Monday, and distribution began Tuesday.
“Sometimes there’s a little hesitancy to slow down,” said Dr. Kendrick Sparks, a hospitalist at South Central Regional Medical Center. “We as physicians know, I know personally, I know that I have an obligation to keep moving forward. So, this is a very important step. It’s the next step and the first of two steps, and I’m really hoping that as a body here we can really rally behind the community to get the vaccine.”
As joyful spirits fill the air for the holidays, enthusiasm is also peaking for the vaccine.
“Very hopeful,” said Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers, chief quality officer at South Central Regional Medical Center. “That’s the best way that I can describe it. It’s really exciting to have this opportunity, and we’re grateful that we were included and it is available to us in a more rural area.”
After getting the shot, folks wrote messages about why they’re getting the vaccine. One reading, “I have seen too many patients die. I have held the hands of crying loved ones as they look at their loved ones through a glass. I had COVID. It is real. I want this to stop. Please help me stop the spread.”
It comes at a critical time.
“Our workforce is limited,” said Dr. W. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center and president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. “Our workforce is under stress. So, we need not to have people out to illness. By vaccinating our workforce, we’re able to keep more people on the front line taking care of our community.”
Five hundred of South Central’s employees are scheduled to receive the vaccine.
