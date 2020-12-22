Report: 4 bodies found in Lauderdale Co.; suspect dead after chase in Lamar Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect involved in an investigation into multiple bodies found in Lauderdale County is dead after a chase in Lamar County, according to media reports.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently working a scene on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County were there appears to be a truck crashed into the tree line.
The scene is near exit 41, which is the Lumberton exit onto State Route 13.
WLBT and WTOK are reporting four bodies were discovered Tuesday after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office received calls about people not showing up for work.
According to the report, the bodies were of three adults and one person under the age of 18.
Three bodies were found on Jeffrey Acres Road. The fourth body was found inside on home on State Route 19 in the Whynot community.
According to a report from WTOK, the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Further details were not available at the time this story was published.
WDAM is working to gather more information on the situation. We will update this story as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.