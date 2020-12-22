2,191 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 197,000.
MSDH reported 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 197,691 cases and 4,490 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
Five of the deaths and 198 of the new cases were reported in the Pine Belt. Two deaths were reported in Covington County and single deaths were reported in Forrest, Jones and Marion counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 21,786 COVID-19 cases and 492 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,704 cases, 65 deaths
- Forrest: 4,869 cases, 94 deaths
- Greene: 942 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,237 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 719 cases, 22 deaths
- Jones: 4,768 cases, 94 deaths
- Lamar: 3,765 cases, 54 deaths
- Marion: 1,626 cases, 59 deaths
- Perry: 797 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,557 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 154,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.