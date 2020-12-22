JCSO taking donations after deputy loses home in overnight fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community for a deputy and his family who lost their home to an overnight fire.
“We will begin taking clothing, supplies, and monetary donations at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department main office at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel today and tomorrow,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Please help if you can. This precious family needs it and let’s help them begin the recovery process here right before Christmas.”
According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Derick Knight, his wife and two daughters, ages 4 and 7, were home when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape unharmed.
Though they were able to get out safely, the fire destroyed their home and belongings.
“I would like to ask for prayers for one of my deputies, Derick Knight and his family,” Berlin said. “Their house burned last night and they have lost everything. With it being so close to Christmas, I have a heartache for them. Please keep them in your prayers.”
The following items can be donated to the family at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office:
Girls clothes: 4T and 10/12
Girls shoes: Size 4 1/2and size 3
Woman: Medium shirts, 27,28 pants or 6/7 pants, Size 9 1/2 shoes.
Man: 32x32 jeans, large shirts, size 10 shoes.
According to the sheriff’s office, Knight was recently named as the department’s deputy of the year and awarded the Medal of Valor.
