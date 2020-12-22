Hattiesburg releases map of Christmas lights in city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg has provided residents with a map of Christmas lights in the city that are sure to bring holiday cheer.
The city posted a map on its Facebook page of decorated streets that were submitted to the city.
The map includes lights, decorations, winter wonderlands and nativity scenes.
If you tour the lights with your family, the city encourages you to share it on social media with the hashtag #hburgholidays.
You can view a pdf of the map here.
