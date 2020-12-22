CVS to begin administering vaccines in Miss. LTC facilities Dec. 28

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - CVS Health is now vaccinating residents and staff in long-term care facilities across the U.S.
In a news release, the company said it will begin in 12 states this week and plans to expand to Mississippi and others next week.
Overall, CVS plans to provide the vaccine to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.
“What we’ll do is send teams in, and they’ll have on full protective equipment, so they’ll have PPE and have the vaccines with them and going and vaccinate all the people who work in long-term care facilities, as well as all the people who have consented to have the vaccinations who are patients there,” Troy Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health said. “Then, we’ll go back again, and, yet again, to do the second dose and to make sure we catch anyone who’s come through the system up to that point. So, it will be a total of three visits to each long-term care facility.”
Beginning Dec. 28, CVS Health said it will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 211 long-term care facilities in Mississippi.
“All of our immunizers are both certified and trained in all the appropriate protocols, as well as hold an active CPR certification,” Chris Cox, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy, CVS Health said.
CVS Health said the program is a precursor to a broader effort. It eventually plans to provide vaccinations by appointment at all its pharmacies nationwide.
“CVS pharmacy has almost 30,000 pharmacists across our chain who are trained to immunize today,” Cox said. “Additionally, we will train an additional 20,000 pharmacy technicians to be able to provide the immunization. We expect that we’ll be able to give 20 to 25 million vaccinations per month in our retail pharmacy locations.”
So, when will the vaccine be available to the general public?
“There isn’t an exact date set yet, because we have to work through those prioritizations of front line healthcare workers, the elderly, as well as critical infrastructure,” Sree Chaguturu, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Caremark, CVS Health said.
CVS Health predicts it will take 12 weeks to vaccinate about 4 million people in some 40,000 facilities.
