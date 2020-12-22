Christian Services celebrates Christmas with to-go meals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services celebrated Christmas Tuesday with its annual meal, but it was to-go this year.
People were invited to drive or walk up and grab a hot plate of food. Volunteers also handed out a special surprise — candy canes and stuffed animals as Christmas presents.
“We hope to have at least blessed everybody that came through the line today, whether they were in a car or they walked up or if they just brought plates to their neighbors,” said Maggie West, director of administration at Christian Services. “We just hope that this Christmas season is wonderful for everyone and this is just our little part to remember that Jesus is the reason and we’re here to just love the community and thank them. So it’s been a great day.”
Christian Services will have its daily soup kitchen meal Wednesday but will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
