All but four Mississippi counties now under mask mandate

JACKSON Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves added several counties to the mask mandate on Tuesday, bringing 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties under the executive order.
The updated order comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 79 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, a single-day record for the state.
Jasper and Wayne counties were included in the 17 counties added to the order, which places the entire Pine Belt under the mask mandate.
The order also places restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.
The only counties not under the mask mandate are Claiborne, Issaquena, Sharkey and Tunica counties.
In a news release, Reeves encouraged Mississippians to be safe during the holidays by practicing social distancing, keeping gatherings small and wearing a mask.
“We all need to be extra aware,” Reeves said. “You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas.”
The updated executive order will be in effect until Jan. 15.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 again on Tuesday. Four of the 79 deaths reported Tuesday were from Pine Belt counties.
