USM’s Grayson honored as C-USA ‘Freshman of the Week’

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Following her first two games at the collegiate level, University of Southern Mississippi Melyia Grayson has been awarded Freshman of the Week honors by Conference USA.
After failing to score in the first half of her debut against Nicholls State University Friday, Grayson found her footing, dropping in 10 points in the second half
Grayson scored 21 points to lead USM past William Carey University Saturday.
Her 21 points matched the most from a freshman since teammate Kelsey Jones had 21 against Blue Mountain College in 2018.
The 6-foot-3 center from Hattiesburg averaged 15.5 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal over the course of the opening weekend.
She was the only player to be in double figures in both games and is the first Lady Eagle to earn a weekly award since 2018.
Grayson and the rest of the USM women’s basketball team will return to action on Jan. 1 when they open C-USA play at the University of Texas-El Paso.
