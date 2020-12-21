USM’s Gore Jr., Maples earn Conference USA honors

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi freshman running back Frank Gore Jr., and redshirt sophomore linebacker Hayes Maples each earned Conference USA second-team football honors in an announcement by the league office Monday.
Gore Jr. was also a member of the C-USA All-Freshman team.
Gore, a native of Miami, Fla., led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 708 yards on 121 carries for a 5.9 yard per carry average. During his first season, he posted three 100-yard rushing games.
He ran for a career-high 130 yards on 23 carries at the University of North Texas, had 111 yards on nine carries against Florida Atlantic University and went for 103 yards against the University of North Alabama.
The Golden Eagles were 3-0 this season when Gore Jr. rushed for 100 or more yards.
Gore Jr, posted the most season rushing yards by a Golden Eagle since Ito Smith ran for 1,415 in 2017.
He had the most rushing yards of any freshman in C-USA and ranked No. 7 in the league in rushing through the regular season.
In his final two games, Gore Jr. registered the longest rush of his career, a 73-yard touchdown jaunt against FAU, and his longest reception, a 51-yard touchdown against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Maples, a Hattiesburg native, led the team with 91 tackles (34 solos), as well as having a team-high eight tackles for loss, including half a sack. He added a forced fumble versus Tulane University and a fumble recovery at Liberty University.
Maples had a season-best 15 tackles against Tulane, which marked the most stops by a Golden Eagle since Brian Anderson (16) against Appalachian State in 2014. Maples posted double-digit tackles five times and averaged 9.8 tackles over the final eight games.
He finished fifth in C-USA in tackles, averaging 9.1 per game, while his tackles for loss ranked 12th.
Ten other Golden Eagles earned honorable mention: offensive linemen Arvin Fletcher (RSr./Madison) and Khalique Washington (Sr./Lebanon, Pa.), wide receiver Jason Brownlee (Jr./West Point), defensive tackle Tahj Sykes (RJr./Columbus), linebacker Santrell Latham (RJr./Meridian), defensive backs Tyler Barnes (Sr./D’Iberville), Natrone Brooks (Jr./Starkville) and Malik Shorts (RSo./Bassfield), kicker Briggs Bourgeois (RJr./St. Amant, La.) and long snapper T.J. Harvey (RSo./Columbus, Ga.).
USM senior linebacker Swayze Bozeman was one of 11 Conference USA football student-athletes named to the 2020 C-USA Football All-Academic Team for excelling both on and off the field this season.
Nine schools are represented on this year’s team, led by Louisiana Tech with two nominees. Two are previous honorees.
Bozeman carried a 4.00 grade-point average while earning his degree in kinesiology.
Bozeman has made the President’s List each semester that he has been at USM, earned a C-USA Academic Medal and has been a member of the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Despite missing four games with an injury this season, he collected 42 tackles this season (13 solo) with a half tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
Since the inception of the award following the 2007 season, USM has been represented with at least one student-athlete in every year but one.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.