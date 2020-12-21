Southern Miss-Ohio State football game set for 2024

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi is heading to the home of the Buckeyes for a football game and a payday.
USM athletic director Jeremy McClain confirmed Monday morning that the Golden Eagles would be heading to Columbus, Ohio, in 2024.
First reported by FBSchedules.com, USM is set to play Ohio State University on Aug. 31, 2024, at Ohio Stadium.
USM will receive a $1.9 million guarantee for the game.
It will be the first football game between the Golden Eagles and the Buckeyes.
OSU becomes USM’s second non-conference game set for 2024.
The Golden Eagles are scheduled to visit Troy University on Sept. 21, 2024, the final meeting in a four-game, home-and-home series between the schools.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.