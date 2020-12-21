Police: ‘Horse play’ led to deadly incident at Mar-Jac Poultry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have released new details on the incident that resulted in the death of a Mar-Jac Poultry employee last week.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto was badly injured when others were “horse playing with machinery” at the Mar-Jac plant on James Street.
Moore said the incident was reported to police around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The incident happened earlier in the day, and Toto had been taken to Forrest General Hospital, where he died overnight.
After Toto passed away, Hattiesburg police moved forward with an investigation into his death.
During the investigation, police learned Toto was hurt while the “horse playing” was going on, Moore said.
Moore said the case will be presented to a grand jury at a later time.
