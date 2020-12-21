Pine Belt small businesses thankful for holiday business after trying year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After an uncertain year, Pine Belt businesses are happy to have their doors open and are ready to see Christmas shoppers.
For people looking for last-minute gifts, locally-owned boutiques and businesses are a great place to support and find a unique gift a few days before the holiday.
Bloom’s marketplace has been in Hattiesburg since 1994 and owner Joyce Hicks says she’s excited to have people back in the store.
“We love our shoppers, we love our people,” Hicks said. “We wanted this to be a gathering place for people to come in and shop and have an experience and let us do a big fat package with a huge bow. It has been a good, good feeling to see people come in, it’s been a steady flow.”
Manager at Eve Marie’s Boutique, Tori Hardwood, says the same. After being open for 15 years in Hattiesburg, the boutique went online earlier this year and is now open for in-person business, seeing a Christmas crowd.
“We’re definitely glad to be back,” Hardwood said. “During this holiday season, we’ve definitely picked up. A lot of people have showed out to support small businesses.”
Small businesses are stocked and most are open up until Christmas Eve this week for people looking for last-minute gifts, and store owners say the Christmas support is helping them through the end of a tough year.
Here’s just a few of the locally owned businesses in the Hattiesburg-Petal area if you want to shop for last minute gifts:
