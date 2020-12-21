Pine Belt businesses team up for delicious stocking stuffer

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas right around the corner, many are making their way to the stores for last-minute stocking stuffers.
“It’s very very good. These are delicious,” says Leah Wittig, owner of Sweet Blossom in Petal.
What Wittig is describing is the Mississippi Snowball. It’s a hot chocolate bomb.
Usually, items like candles or tumblers find their way into stockings.
But this year, you may see one of these hot chocolate bombs. Here’s how it came about.
“We wanted to partner with another small business this Christmas season,” Wittig said. “So, we partnered with Church Street Cakery. They made it exclusively for Sweet Blossom.”
To enjoy the sweet treat, you just have to place the hot chocolate bomb in a coffee mug and pour boiling milk over it. Then the magic happens as the chocolate melts and marshmallows float to the top.
“We have done preorders, and they are literally flying off the shelves,” Wittig said. “It is definitely our hottest item of the season.”
Leah says she’s thankful for the product because of the new friendships she made.
“To be a part of their family and know that we contributed in any way, whether it’s just a stocking stuffer or something maybe you started in a new tradition for your family. That’s the joy that small businesses get this time of year,” Wittig said.
Sweet Blossom is also giving away a free $100 gift card. All you have to do is take a picture with the grinch outside of the store and post the picture to Facebook and tag Sweet Blossom. You’ll then go into the drawing for the gift card.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.