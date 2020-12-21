1,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 195,000.
MSDH reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state totals to 195,500 cases and 4,411 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 21,786 COVID-19 cases and 487 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,691 cases, 63 deaths
- Forrest: 4,819 cases, 93 deaths
- Greene: 937 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,216 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 712 cases, 22 deaths
- Jones: 4,721 cases, 93 deaths
- Lamar: 3,731 cases, 54 deaths
- Marion: 1,612 cases, 58 deaths
- Perry: 795 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,552 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 148,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.