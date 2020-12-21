Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to be shipped to healthcare facilities in the state this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new vaccine to help combat the coronavirus has been given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control, and it’ll be making its way to the Magnolia State.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said several thousand of doses the Moderna vaccine could be shipped to healthcare facilities by Wednesday.
This means Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for those first in line to take the shot.
“The more the merrier,” said Keith Welch, who’s in favor of taking both vaccines. “Nothing has been able to control the virus so far, hopefully the vaccines will help.”
Health experts said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have a few things in common.
A similar technology was used to help recipients develop immunity, they have similar effectiveness, and both require two doses.
However, there are also some differences between the two as well.
One being the fact that the Moderna is easier to ship and store at healthcare facilities.
Key reasons why the G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center in Canton was in favor of getting the Moderna vaccine.
“The Pfizer vaccine was real difficult to ship,” said Dr. James Coleman, executive director at the health center. “You have to put it on dry ice, it has to be in subzero temperatures, and once it’s pulled off of the shelf you only have seven days to use it. They’re going to ship the Moderna vaccine to us because it’s easier to ship. It can be shipped in negative five degrees to negative 35 degrees, and once you pull it, it lasts up to 30 days, so it doesn’t expire as quick.”
According to the CDC, in order to take the Pfizer vaccine, a person must be at least 16 years-old.
To receive Moderna’s vaccination, you must be at least 18 years-old.
The two vaccines have one common goal, which is to help put an end to this global pandemic.
“The quicker we get people vaccinated, the better, and hopefully it’ll cut the rate of infection down,” said Welch.
“Being a public health official and looking at the data and the research, I’m very confident that the vaccine will be fine,” said Dr. Coleman.
