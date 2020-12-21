Man killed in head-on collision in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died in a head-on collision in Perry County Monday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on MS Highway 42 westbound near Hendry Road around 8 a.m.
According to MHP, a pickup truck driven by the victim was traveling east when it sideswiped a westbound Honda Pilot, driven by a 28-year-old Hattiesburg woman, before colliding head-on with a westbound GMC Sierra, driven by a 49-year-old Richton man.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Richton man was taken by ambulance to Merit Health Wesley Hospital with minor injuries. The Hattiesburg woman was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
