LIST: Free COVID-19 testing locations in the Pine Belt for week of Dec. 21

PINE BELT (WDAM) - If you need to be tested for COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health is continuing its free testing in the Pine Belt.
Below is a list of locations, dates and times for free coronavirus testing happening in the Pine Belt this week.
Monday, Dec. 21 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Forrest County Health Department
- Green County Health Department
- Jones County Health Department
- Lamar County Health Department
- Wayne County Health Department
Tuesday, Dec. 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Forrest County Health Department
- Jasper County Health Department
- Jones County Health Department
- Lamar County Health Department
- Marion County Health Department
- Perry County Health Department
Wednesday, Dec. 23 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Forrest County Health Department
- Greene County Health Department
- Jasper County Health Department
- Jefferson Davis County Health Department
- Jones County Health Department
- Marion County Health Department
- Wayne County Health Department
Thursday, Dec. 24 (8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- Forrest County Health Department
Thursday, Dec. 24 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- Covington County Health Department
- Jones County Health Department
The free testing is open to all Mississippians by appointment only. Before going to a testing site, you must complete a health screening to determine the likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure.
For the screening, you can call 601-496-7200 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with a University of Mississippi Medical Center clinician. You can also complete an online screening form here.
