LIST: Free COVID-19 testing locations in the Pine Belt for week of Dec. 21

LIST: Free COVID-19 testing locations in the Pine Belt for week of Dec. 21
MSDH is continuing its free coronavirus testing in the Pine Belt. (Source: WVIR)
By WDAM Staff | December 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:18 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - If you need to be tested for COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health is continuing its free testing in the Pine Belt.

Below is a list of locations, dates and times for free coronavirus testing happening in the Pine Belt this week.

Monday, Dec. 21 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

  • Forrest County Health Department
  • Green County Health Department
  • Jones County Health Department
  • Lamar County Health Department
  • Wayne County Health Department

Tuesday, Dec. 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

  • Forrest County Health Department
  • Jasper County Health Department
  • Jones County Health Department
  • Lamar County Health Department
  • Marion County Health Department
  • Perry County Health Department

Wednesday, Dec. 23 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

  • Forrest County Health Department
  • Greene County Health Department
  • Jasper County Health Department
  • Jefferson Davis County Health Department
  • Jones County Health Department
  • Marion County Health Department
  • Wayne County Health Department

Thursday, Dec. 24 (8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

  • Forrest County Health Department

Thursday, Dec. 24 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

  • Covington County Health Department
  • Jones County Health Department

The free testing is open to all Mississippians by appointment only. Before going to a testing site, you must complete a health screening to determine the likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure.

For the screening, you can call 601-496-7200 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with a University of Mississippi Medical Center clinician. You can also complete an online screening form here.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.