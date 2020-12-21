Laurel Salvation Army needs help reaching Red Kettle goal

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Laurel is asking for the public’s help in reaching its goal for the Red Kettle Campaign this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been fewer red kettles and bell-ringers outside of stores this Christmas season. The Salvation Army has turned to online giving to make up for it.
The Salvation Army of Laurel set a goal of raising $90,000 this season. So far, $69,617 has been raised.
With a week left, the Salvation Army is asking people to help push them across the finish line.
Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can be made online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org or at the register during checkout at local participating retailers.
The Salvation Army uses donations from the Red Kettle Campaign to provide food for the hungry, shelter the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need and much more.
“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us make this season a big win for our neighbors in need,” said Major Raymond Pruitt, The Salvation Army of Laurel Corps Officer.
