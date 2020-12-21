Hattiesburg’s Towne Square Park named Mississippi’s public space of year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Towne Square Park is the 2020 Public Space of the year for Mississippi.
The American Planning Association names a List of Great Places each year featuring one street, one neighborhood and one public space in each state.
Mayor Toby Barker says it’s an honor for the city.
“For 2020, Towne Square Park is the public space in the entire state of Mississippi that made this list,” Barker said. “And for those of us that frequent Town Square Park during better times for Live at 5 or some other event, it’s a natural testament to the vision that went into this park.”
Barker says that many local community leaders worked to get the park to where it is today.
“People like Dr. Eddie Holloway, J. Ed Turner, Sally Hughes, Ed Blake, even Sarah and Brad Newton transformed what was a vacant lot into a useable space, into a center of entertainment and community,” Barker said.
Located in the Hub City Historic District, Barker notes that the park has grown a lot. Next year, Towne Square Park will celebrate its 25 years in the heart of downtown.
“Over the course of time, it’s gone from green space to a place where, when the stage was built, having Live at 5 here and other events,” Barker said. “Then there was a bridge built on the other side of the creek, and that gave a clear walking path from the neighborhood into this area. So it’s become quite the center of life and community entertainment for our downtown area.”
The Mississippi chapter of the American Planning Association’s outgoing president also made a special presentation honoring Kévin Jordan, a housing coordinator for the city’s urban development department.
Jordan passed away from COVID-19 complications earlier this year at the age of 58.
“Of all the losses our city has felt, that’s the one that is still fresh for our city workers and all the clients he worked with,” Barker said. “Kévin always went the extra mile, whether it was for a client getting their housing rehabbed or for the City Hall Christmas party. Ultimately, our city as an organization is better because Kévin was here.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.