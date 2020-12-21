Flathau’s Fine Foods hands out free meals to Hattiesburg first responders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal catering business provided hot meals to first responders Monday at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg.
Flathau’s Fine Foods held the event for first responders as a way to give back during the holidays.
Red beans and rice, a roll and a cookie were available to go for first responders who stopped by.
With the pandemic ongoing, Tyler Flathau said they felt it was important to give back to the men and women who put themselves on the line every day.
