‘Christmas Star’ makes appearance tonight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with areas of fog and temperatures in the mid-40s.
The fog cleared out by 9 a.m. Skies will be sunny all day long, and highs only top out in the low 60s this afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening.
Skies will be mostly clear so, you should have no problem seeing the “Christmas Star” of Jupiter and Saturn. Just look southwest between sunset and 7 p.m. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy before our next system brings us rain Wednesday night into early Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Christmas Eve will start off rainy before skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s.
Santa will have good weather as he moves through the area. Skies will be clear with lows in the upper 20s.
Christmas Day is looking cold and sunny with highs only reaching the upper 40s!
Skies will be sunny for Friday and Saturday before more rain moves in late on Sunday.
