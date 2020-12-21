Bassfield man arrested on felony weapon, drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-year-old Bassfield man was jailed on felony drug and weapon charges on Saturday in Hattiesburg.
Antonio Nixon was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. 49 and charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) with intent to distribute with an enhancement for possession of a firearm at the time of arrest.
Nixon also was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Officers seized a handgun and ecstasy during the arrest.
Nixon was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
