Autopsies set after deaths of 2 more Mississippi inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections said autopsies are being done on inmates who died in recent days.
It says 77-year-old Ronald Allen Estelle died Friday at a Greenville hospital. He had been taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The department says 58-year-old Stephon Hudderson died Wednesday in the infirmary of South Mississippi Correctional Institution.
At least 99 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late last year. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.
The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.