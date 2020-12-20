PRCC sends 2 football players to next level in early signing period

From Pearl River Community College Marketing and Communications
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Two Pearl River Community College football players have signed to play at the next level
Linebacker Noah Mitchell of Leakesville is headed to the University of Texas-San Antonio, while receiver Stetson Moore will join Liberty University
Both signed letters-of-intent on the first day of the December signing period.
The 6-foot-2, 215=pound Mitchell averaged 13.8 tackles a game to lead the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
He finished with 9 ½ tackles for loss, including 2 ½ sacks, and also came up with two interceptions.
“We’re very excited about signing Noah Mitchell,” UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor said. “He’s a tackling machine who plays a position where we have an immediate need, so we believe he’s going to make our inside linebacker group better the minute he steps foot on our campus.
“Not only is he a very good football player, but he’s also a great young man who is going to fit right in.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore, who transferred to PRCC from Mississippi Valley State University in 2019, caught 14 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in six games.
“This guy is going to be a freak for us at tight end,” Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze said during his signing day press conference. “This is a guy in our tight end that we’re going to flex out. He’s a match-up nightmare. Just go watch what he did to a lot of big-time DBs this year in Mississippi JUCO.”
