Patchy fog forecast for after midnight

Patchy dense fog is in the forecast after mainly after midnight. Lows overnight will be around 40. We start the day off with patchy dense fog in the area but should burn off around 9 a.m.
By Monday afternoon expect sunny skies to return with highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will start rather chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. During the day Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday will start off with lows in the lower 40s followed by partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a 20 percent chance for a shower.
By Wednesday night expect a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms as a strong cold front approaches the Pine Belt. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
By Christmas Eve morning the front will be passing through with a 60 percent chance for rain early in the morning. Temperatures will gradually fall from the 50s into the 40s by late Wednesday.
For Christmas Day it is going to be sharply colder with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday will start off cold as well with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 50s under sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
