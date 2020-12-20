Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office held its community outreach event Sunday.
In this year’s event, “Shop with a Sheriff,” FCSO helped 17 families and 49 kids, taking them shopping at Walmart on U.S.Highway 49.
Families and their children were able to pick out Christmas supplies and much-needed items for the holidays.
“Families been hit hard, and so this is just a little something that we can give back to our community,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “You know we received the greatest gift of all with our savior and he told us to love one another. So, we’re just, we’re spreading his love this year best we can.”
The event today was from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The other half of the selected families will be able to shop tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
