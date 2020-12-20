City of Hattiesburg make changes for holiday garbage schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has made changes to its garbage pick-up schedule ahead of the Christmas holiday.
No trash will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25.
Residents should make sure to put their garbage bins out early for the holiday week.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker is asking residents for their patience and understanding.
“Our crews are working really hard this December, and anytime that you try to consolidate five days of pick-up into three days you’re going to have mistakes you’re going to miss some folks,” Barker said. “Please don’t take that out on our guys. Please let us know if there’s a problem or if you’re missed and we’ll try to correct it.”
For small piles of debris, Barker says residents should use their brown can to help ease the process.
Visit the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page to view the full schedule.
