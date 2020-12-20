Christian Services offering annual Christmas lunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ COVID-19 can’t quash the Christmas spirit at Christian Services.
The non-profit in downtown Hattiesburg will stage its annual Christmas lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at its center at 301 E. Second St., Hattiesburg.
Hot meals will be served in a drive-through or walk-up fashion. Families from the Pine Belt and surrounding communities are invited.
The lunch also will serve as an opportunity to donate goods and /or serve as volunteers.
For more information about the Christmas lunch, call the Christian Services’ office at (601) 582-5683. Or email: volunteer.christianservices@gmail.com.
