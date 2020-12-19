USM stifles Louisiana-Monroe for 60-47 men’s basketball win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior swingman LaDavius Draine turned in his fourth career “double-double” with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the University of Southern Mississippi past the University of Louisiana-Monroe, 60-47, Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum.
The Golden Eagles (3-3) evened their record with their second consecutive win while handing the Warhawks (2-4) their third loss in four games.
Neither team shot well, though USM did manage to knock down a season-high 72.2 percent from the foul line, helping the Golden Eagles outscore the Warhawks 33-21 in the second half.
ULM shot 35.3 percent from the floor and 28.67 percent from 3-point range, while getting to the foul line just seven times.
ULM’s 47 points were the fewest scored by the Warhawks and fewest allowed by the Golden Eagles in a game this season.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort,” USM coach Jay Ladner said.
The Golden Eagles shot only 34.5 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from 3-point range.
But USM found its shooting touch during a 14-5 run in the second half to expand its lead from two points, 34-32, to double digits, 48-37.
Freshman guard Jaron Pierre Jr. swished a pair of 3-pointers, while junior forward Tyler Stevenson and junior point guard Tae Hardy added four points apiece in the run.
ULM scored the next five points on a 3-pointer by senior guard Erie Olonade and two free throws by junior swingman Russell Harrison to get within 48-42 with 5 minutes, 25 seconds, to play.
But that’s as close as the Warhawks would get.
The Golden Eagles scored eight unanswered points on a pair of Stevenson free throws and back-to-back treys by Draine to grab a 56-42 lead.
A Harrison 3-pointer got ULM with 56-45, but a pair of free throws by Hardy and a jumper by Pierre with less than a minute to play gave USM its largest lead at 15 points before a final ULM bucket produced the final margin.
Draine, who had two steals to go with his points and rebounds, went 5-of-11 from 3-point range. In the process, he tied Casey Fisher for second on USM’s career 3-point list and with 194 treys and now trails only Bernard Haslett’s 316.
Hardy, who made 6-of-7 free throw attempts, backed Draine with a career-high 16 points and two steals.
Ten of Hardy’s points came in the first half, when USM struggled offensively but managed to eke out a 27-26 halftime lead.
“Tae kind of carried us until we could get into a rhythm or flow,” Ladner said. “We have a lot of confidence in him.
“Tae is an intense competitor and a highly-motivated guy. He also comes from a strong junior-college program (Pearl River Community College) and understands the process of winning.”
Sophomore forward Denjay Harris scored six points and matched s career-high with 10 rebounds, while Pierre scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.
No Warhawk scored more than Harrison’s nine points.
USM will be off for Christmas before wrapping up its non-conference schedule with a visit from Loyola University at 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
