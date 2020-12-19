Sharon VFD held Shop with a Firefighter event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - 21 children participated in Sharon Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s Shop with a Firefighter event Saturday in an effort to do something special for the children in a year that has been difficult for everyone, especially the children.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Sharon VFD started with the idea of having six children, but after the donations of several people and businesses, they were able to increase the number to 21.
Below are the following people and businesses that donated towards the event’s efforts:
- Ralph Cahill - Donated a purple Hummer to transport the children
- Precision Quick Lube
- Reliable Roofing
- Ben Lily Rentals
- Hellfighters USA Motorcycle Shop
- Sleepy Sam’s Mattress
- Chick-Fil-A - Donated lunch for the children
- Pam Ringler
- Skippers Towing and Recovery
- Busy Bee Brakes & Alignment
- Jones County Glass
- McMurry Pest Control
- Jones County Sherrif’s Office
- Tony Welch - Played Santa Claus for the children
The children gathered at Sharon VFD and entered the purple Hummer and started on their visit to Walmart while JCSD escorted them.
When they arrived, each child walked around the store with a firefighter from Sharon VFD and picked out toys they wanted.
Following their trip to Walmart, the children boarded the Hummer once again and got lunch at Chick-Fil-A.
Sharon VFD is overwhelmed by the support for the event and sends thanks to each person and business for their donations that made the event possible and allowed them to make many children’s day.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.