LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a lot later in the season than usual but LSU and Ole Miss continue their annual rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl.
LSU (5-5) won the shootout with Ole Miss (4-5), 53-48.
True freshman quarterback Max Johnson was 27-of-51 for 435 yards (LSU freshman record) and three touchdowns. He threw one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. True freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte finished with 14 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new SEC record for receiving yards in a single game.
LSU was trailing Ole Miss, 48-46, with about 2:00 left in the game when Johnson connected with Boutte, who was able to break a couple of tackles, out run a few defenders, and then muscle his way into the end zone of a 45-yard touchdown to give LSU the 53-48 lead with 1:34 remaining.
With Ole Miss driving and less than a minute left, Ali Gaye tackled Rebel quarterback Matt Corral, forcing the ball to pop out of his hands and JaCoby Stevens recovered to secure the win and help LSU extend its streak of avoiding a losing season to 22 years. The fumble recovery was one of six turnovers the LSU defense forced on the day. Gaye had one of five interceptions for the Tigers. Jay Ward had two, including a pick-six. Jabril Cox and Todd Harris Jr. had the other two.
