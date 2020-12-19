Hattiesburg church, legal services group give away food, PPE for the holidays

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg church and a legal services organization teamed up Saturday to provide holiday food and personal protective equipment for the pandemic to help folks have a happy and safe Christmas season.
The McCann Memorial Temple and the Mississippi Center for Legal Services Corporation handed out face masks and hand sanitizer, along with boxes of meats, fruits and vegetables.
It took place at the church on Kinnard Street.
“If you look at your Holy Word, it says that we are God’s hands, we are His eyes, and we are His feet. If we don’t do this, who’s going to do it,” said Clarissa Creagh, administrator for McCann Memorial Temple
“I think it’s a great partnership,” said Sam Buchanan, executive director for the Mississippi Center for Legal Services. “It allows us to work together to provide a need that’s really a tremendous need at this point, considering the pandemic and the effects it’s having on the communities.”
Items such as disinfectant spray and snack foods were also handed out.
