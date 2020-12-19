Hair Creations by Sheila hosted 4th Annual ‘Giving While Living’ toy drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hair Creations by Sheila hosted their 4th Annual “Giving While Living” toy drive Saturday.
It’s another way families can receive gifts for their children and spread holiday cheer.
Toy drive founder Sheila Sandifer says the event was needed more than ever this year due to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 crisis has caused a lot of hardships with the families. But it’s good to see that the families are bringing their kids out and it’s bringing smiles on their faces,” says Sandifer.
Due to the impacts of the pandemic, the toy drive almost didn’t happen.
“I lost three siblings this year, and we think part of it was the COVID. I started not to have it but my mom, she’s 85-years-old, I’m from a family of fourteen. She told me to go ahead and do it. You know what we lost, they can gain,” Sandifer said.
Terrance Villafranco was among the many waiting in line with his children. He says more events like this should be put on yearly.
“The Bible says it’s better to give than to receive. And then I feel like as long as we are giving, we’re giving and giving, God is able to bless us in regard to our giving,” said Villafranco.
The toy drive kicked off at 3 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m., and it was held at Hattiesburg’s Sigler Center. Just another way community outreach is helping families in need during COVID-19.
Sandifer says this year’s sponsorships for the event almost doubled from 16 to 27.
Food and refreshments were also available for the families.
