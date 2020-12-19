Fraternal Order of Police distributes ‘Shop with a Cop’ gifts

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fraternal Order of Police has carried on a Christmas tradition of making the holidays brighter for some less fortunate children.
Saturday, members of Lodge No. 2 of that organization distributed toys and other gifts for children in the “Shop with a Cop” program.
It took place at the Laurel Police Training Center.
This year, because of the pandemic, officers handed out the gifts “drive-thru” style, rather than shopping with the youngsters in person.
“That personal contact in the store is always great fun, you get to look at the smiles and excitement, so maybe next year, we can get back to doing that, hopefully,” said Layne Bounds, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2.
Two dozen children were included in this year’s program and each one got $150 dollars worth of gifts.
“Our corporate sponsors, I really want to say a special ‘thank you’ to those guys, because none of this is possible without them, this is not possible without our community involvement,” Bounds said.
