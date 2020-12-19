Evening shower possible for Pine Belt

You can look for showers in the evening and then a chance for light rain after midnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. For Sunday night patchy fog is expected to develop along with cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 30s.
For Monday expect patchy fog early in the morning followed by sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s. Lows Monday night will again be in the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday night will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 40s. For Wednesday look for a 20 percent chance for a stray shower with highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday night look for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with lows in the upper 40s. The chance for rain is 70 percent.
Christmas Eve promises to be much cooler with a 40 percent chance of rain with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Christmas Eve night looks partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.
For Christmas Day look for sunny skies and quite chilly weather with highs around 50. Lows will again be in the lower 30s Christmas night under partly cloudy skies.
Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.