Dabbs Street Center to host annual toy drive Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dabbs Street Center will be hosting their annual Christmas Community Toy Drive Sunday.
Black Lives Matter Mississippi, the sponsor for the event, wants to help underprivileged children as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses and citizens, especially for children and the poor.
Drop-off locations were set up by Black Lives Matter Mississippi at three different locations:
- Squared Up Barbershop - 4010 Oferral St., suite 110
- Graham’s One-Stop Shop - 616 Mobile Street
- Headz Up Beauty and Barber - 2509 W. 4th St.
Those who wish to give are asked to bring new or gently used toys to the locations for underprivileged children.
The giveaway will begin at 2 p.m.
