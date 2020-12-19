Christian Services hosts annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Christian Services, Inc. reached out to Pine Belt families Saturday, by inviting them to an annual holiday celebration.
The “Birthday Party for Jesus” was held outdoors at the organization’s administrative offices and soup kitchen on East Second Street.
Families were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Each child received a gift and lunch and holiday wreaths were also given out.
“We just want to make sure in this crazy time that there is just a stability and we know that is Jesus and we know that we need to have our hope and love in that,” said Maggie West, director of administration at Christian Services, Inc.
“(The party) it’s beautiful, it’s beautiful, God is good, God is good, all the time,” said Eloise Shepherd, who attended the party with her one-year-old grandson, Carter Sherman.
West said the organization was prepared to serve about 100 families during the event.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.