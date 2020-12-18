Two arrested on drug warrants in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Metro Narcotics Task Force members and the Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested a Petal man and woman on drug warrants Thursday.
Whitney Hodges, 33, and Devin Hodges, 30, were arrested at a home on East 8th Avenue, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Whitney Hodges was arrested on an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Devin Hodges was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a hold was placed on him through MDOC.
They were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
