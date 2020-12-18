State Health Officer: Mississippi could reach 1,000 deaths just in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said it’s very likely Mississippi will reach 1,000 deaths in December, in part, because people are no longer taking the virus seriously.
He also warned that as hospitalizations grow and as the number of ICU beds dwindle, the state might not be able to provide healthcare to people who need it.
“We’ve been saying how healthcare is an exhaustible resource and we are at the limit of exhausting it. Just anticipate how bad the outcomes are going to be because we have overwhelmed our healthcare system,” he said. “We have failed to protect our healthcare resources.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said he’s worried that people have grown numb to hearing about the virus.
“I’m getting the feeling that sometimes people have become numb to the numbers we’re reporting and not thinking of the true gravity of it,” he said. “We’re shrugging off 2,000 cases a day.”
More than 2,500 new COVID cases were reported for Thursday, December 17, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Dobbs, Byers and other health officials discussed the state’s COVID-19 challenges during a Zoom meeting Friday afternoon.
Prior to that meeting, the state health officer tweeted that COVID had become the third-leading cause of death among people ages 45 to 84 and the second leading cause of death for people 85 years and older.
However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Health leaders said that the Moderna vaccine could begin shipping to Mississippi next week, pending federal approval.
Until the vaccine is widely distributed, though, Dobbs and Byers continued to urge people to stay home during Christmas and avoid unnecessary gatherings, holiday parties and the like.
“We’re not talking about delaying or stopping these kinds of activities forever. We’re at the cusp of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Not with cases, not with deaths - they’re out of control,” Byers said. “We’re having 30, 40, 50 deaths a day and these are people who didn’t have to die if we just stick to some simple measures.”
The rising COVID cases come along with record hospitalizations and record ICU needs.
On December 17, 180 people statewide were admitted to the hospital with the virus, while another 830 COVID and non-COVID patients were in ICU beds, according to MSDH numbers.
“That dwarfs what we saw over the summer,” Dobbs said. “In some cases, we’re not going to deal with it. We’re just not going to have access to healthcare.”
Dobbs voiced his frustration, while also offering a warning to healthcare providers about the rise in cases he expects this January.
“We have demonstrated over and over again that when it comes to holidays, we are absolutely horrible with spreading coronavirus. And there’s no bigger holiday season than Christmas and New Year’s in Mississippi,” he said.
“It’s going to be hard on you guys for the next month or two, so just get ready. Stay hydrated, get rest wherever you can ... It’s going to be rough.”
