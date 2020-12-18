State Auditor investigators to determine if MDOC misspending was criminal

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White discussed the next steps after his office released an audit report this week showing widespread misspending at the Mississippi Department of Corrections during a previous administration, violations that reach all the way to the former commissioner.
The State Auditor’s office said MDOC misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars related to payroll, purchases and travel reimbursements.
All of that not only happened under former Commissioner Pelicia Hall’s watch, but in some instances, she directly approved the measures, according to White.
“So the way this process works for us is we have now finished the audit part,” White said. “So the finance and compliance division in my office have finished their part, so now we will take audit and everything we found and we’ll give it over to the investigations division in the auditor’s office.”
It is the investigations division’s job to determine if the misspending was criminal.
“So now we know what they’ve found, the CPA and accountants have found,” White said. “The investigators are going to drill down and determine if anything was criminal. So we know there’s a bunch of illegal spending, but that doesn’t mean it’s criminal. We’ll now look to see if anything was criminal. And two, even if there is nothing that’s criminal, we will look to see who owes money back to the taxpayers and how much they owe.”
The audit revealed MDOC employees also mistakenly destroyed audit records and public files, which likely detailed even more misspending, according to the auditor’s office.
The audit was requested by current MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain.
