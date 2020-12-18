Sen. McDaniel hosts 15th annual turkey giveaway in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Sen. Chris McDaniel’s 15th Annual Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway was held at the West Ellisville Baptist Church Friday night.
People received a free turkey by driving through and saying “Merry Christmas.”
“This year of all years, it’s really important, you know. I mean folks need to be reminded of the reason for the season, and that reason is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Jake Fairchilds, organizer of the event.
Lines at the church grew long ahead of the event, but that didn’t stop Rayford Graham from getting his turkey.
“We got our turkey. We gone go home and cook this thing,” Graham said.
McDaniel holds the turkey giveaway each year and says so many families needed this event because of the impacts of COVID-19.
“Some are on hard times. They deserve some help,” McDaniels said. “As Christians, as people of Mississippi, we want to help our fellow neighbors and friend every time we can.”
More than 120 turkeys were handed out to families.
