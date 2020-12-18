12 scams to avoid this Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The biggest holiday of the year is days away and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is warning you to beware of predators.
Fitch tweeted Friday twelve holiday scams you should look out for, including travel scams, large discounts, porch pirates, shipping shams, and even temporary holiday jobs.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), thousands of people become victims of holiday scams every year. Scammers can rob you of hard-earned money, personal information, and, at the very least, a festive mood.
If you do become the victim of a holiday scam, the FBI says you should inform your local law enforcement agency, and file a complaint with the IC3 at ic3.gov.
