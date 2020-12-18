Petal’s Children’s Task Force held food box giveaway

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Children’s Task Force handed out food boxes on Friday to over 300 families from the area who are in need.
The non-profit organization helps feed families throughout the year, but the holidays are especially important in making sure the hungry have something to eat during Christmas.
Volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the Petal Police and Petal Fire Department were on hand directing traffic and loading the food boxes into the vehicles.
Families receiving the food boxes were quick to thank those who were helping.
“Thanks to everybody down here that helps me that can make my day a lot better for everything.” said one elderly woman.
A young woman who was sitting behind the wheel of her truck had this to say.
“It does help feed us tremendously, it does, and I’m blessed every year that I’m able to receive this.”
The same sentiment was echoed time and time again, as each drove through the line of volunteers.
“It helps us with food, helps us to have something to eat for Christmas and we’re thankful for what they do.” said an elderly man.
The Petal Children’s Task Force relies on donations from churches and members of the community in helping feed the hungry.
