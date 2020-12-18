A pair of Magee Trojans ready to bring championship attitude to USM

MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - It was already shaping up to be a solid signing class for coach Will Hall and the Golden Eagles, but a couple of Magee Trojans took it to stellar status.
Just a couple weeks after helping Magee capture its first state championship in 20 years, Chandler Pittman and Zay Franks signed with Southern Miss.
The teammates were both late signees. Franks flipped from Central Florida to the Eagles. Pittman picked the black and gold over Ole Miss, Army and Florida State, among others.
“Me and coach Hall had a great relationship and he said he was going to take care of me,” Pittman said. “Talked to my family, we talked it over and I just feel like that’s home. It’s not often you get one but two guys to sign from Magee, especially in the same class.”
“We’re going to do our job,” Franks said. “We know coach Hall, he’s a winning coach. So, after leaving a winning coach we’re gonna go to a winning coach. All we’re going to do is win.”
The Trojans certainly did that in 2020 – a 12-0 season culminating in the class 3A state title. Franks led the team with 68 receptions for 1,087 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Those passes came from the arm of Pittman, who tossed for 1,988 yards and 25 touchdowns while also running for 1,052 yards and another 11 scores. “Mr. Do-It-All” for Magee was aptly named “Mr. Football” for class 3A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
“You could argue [Pittman] was the best high school player in Mississippi this year,” Hall said. “Just a high school football player and what he meant to his team. There’s a lot of things Chandler can do and you gotta have a system that’s able to use that. He’s going to be a slot receiver/super-back type role for us in and out of the backfield. You might see him at some wildcat quarterback.
Zay’s just a true-blue wide receiver. And they played in a great high school program for [Teddy Dyess] that got his degree from Southern Miss.”
