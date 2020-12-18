Oak Park Elementary deck the halls for Christmas

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt students start their holiday break soon. Before the vacation starts, Oak Park Elementary in Laurel is safely spreading some Christmas cheer to their students.
“We’ve had kind of a rough year this year with the COVID and we thought that it would be a good idea to do this for the kids,” Deneiece Kellams, Oak Park Elementary teacher said.
If you walk down the hallways of the school, you’ve stepped into a Christmas Wonderland.
“We just want to do this as a way to create memories,” Tristal Watson, principal at Oak Park Elementary said.
Watson says teachers, nurses and even the custodian staff participated in decorating the hallways.
“This is our way of trying to give our students some really warm memories before they leave for the holiday break,” Watson said.
“They love it,” Kellams said. They’re so excited every morning coming in. They have just really enjoyed it.”
Kellams says a little friendly competition also took place between the six themed hallways. After votes were tallied, the nutcracker hallway came in first.
“We’ve got the bragging rights for a year now,” Kellams said. “So, we feel really good.”
Watson says students and teachers are already looking forward to next Christmas.
“There was some close competition and some of the people who didn’t win are looking forward to trying to be on top next year,” Watson said. “So, I think we’ll definitely do it again.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.