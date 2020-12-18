2,507 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 34 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 190,400.
MSDH reported 2,507 COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 190,411 cases and 4,354 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it came from the Jones County area between the dates of Nov. 13 and Dec. 14.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 21,211 COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,656 cases, 63 deaths
- Forrest: 4,712 cases, 93 deaths
- Greene: 904 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,156 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 701 cases, 21 deaths
- Jones: 4,602 cases, 92 deaths
- Lamar: 3,646 cases, 52 deaths
- Marion: 1,543 cases, 55 deaths
- Perry: 769 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,522 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 148,466 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
